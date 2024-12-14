Breaking News
WI beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets for 3-0 series win

WI beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets for 3-0 series win

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Basseterre (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
AFP |

The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls



Amir Jangoo. Pictures Courtesy/Windies Crickiet's Instagram account


The West Indies wrapped up a clean sweep of their one-day international series with Bangladesh on Thursday as Amir Jangoo became just the second West Indian to score a hundred on ODI debut.


The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


west indies bangladesh t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

