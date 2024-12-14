WI beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets for 3-0 series win

The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls

Amir Jangoo. Pictures Courtesy/Windies Crickiet's Instagram account

The West Indies wrapped up a clean sweep of their one-day international series with Bangladesh on Thursday as Amir Jangoo became just the second West Indian to score a hundred on ODI debut.

The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls.

