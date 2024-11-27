West Indies end 2-year losing streak at home with 201-run win over Bangladesh

That left Bangladesh on 129-9, and Joseph then sent a fierce bouncer into the shoulder of Shoriful Islam

West Indies players celebrate. Pic/AFP

Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in the first session on the fifth day as West Indies wrapped up a 201-run win over Bangladesh in Antigua in the first match of the two-Test series. Bangladesh lasted less than seven overs on Tuesday as the West Indies sealed their first home Test win in over two years. Joseph (2-32) dismissed Hasan Mahmud (0), before ending Jaker Ali's stand on 31.

That left Bangladesh on 129-9, and Joseph then sent a fierce bouncer into the shoulder of Shoriful Islam. Shoriful attempted to continue, but lasted just eight balls before he was forced to retire hurt, ensuring Bangladesh's innings came to an end and giving the home side victory. It was the first time the West Indies Indies have won a test at home since they beat Bangladesh in June 2022, ending a four-match winless streak.

The West Indies scored 450-9 declared in their first innings and 152 in the second. Bangladesh had 269-9 declared in its first innings and finished with 132. Justin Greaves was named player of the match for his test-defining 115 not out, his maiden test century. His innings helped the Caribbean team recover from 253 for six in the first innings. "Helping the team succeed and winning a test match is something I take pride in," Greaves said.

"I'm happy with my performance, but winning the match means even more to me." West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said Greaves' rescue mission changed the course of the contest. "I think the way we batted in the first innings to post 450 runs was brilliant, especially considering day one in Antigua typically favours fast bowlers," he said. "Our approach, with key half-centuries and Justin's century, put us in a position to dominate the test match." The second Test begins Saturday at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

