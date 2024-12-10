Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rutherford ton steers WI to victory over Bangladesh

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Basseterre
AFP |

He added 99 for the fourth wicket with captain Shai Hope who made 86, before drilling off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. 

A superb maiden hundred from Sherfane Rutherford led the West Indies to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international at Warner Park on Sunday.


Rutherford, playing in his 10th ODI, slammed seven fours and eight sixes in his 80-ball innings of 113 which ended with West Indies just seven runs short of completing the highest ever run chase on the ground. 


Rutherford, 26, who was named player of the match, came to the crease with West Indies 94-3 chasing the 294-6 that Bangladesh posted in their 50 overs. 


He added 99 for the fourth wicket with captain Shai Hope who made 86, before drilling off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. 

Rutherford then partnered up with Justin Greaves (41 not out) to add 95 for the sixth wicket, taking West Indies to the brink of victory. 

