Bangladesh suspend coach Hathurusingha

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Hathurusingha, the former Sri Lanka all-rounder under whom Bangladesh recently endured a forgettable tour of India where they were whitewashed in both the Test and T20I series, will be sacked and replaced by former West Indies player Phil Simmons

Chandika Hathurusingha. Pic/AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended men’s team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha due to inappropriate conduct by him during last year’s ODI World Cup in India.


Hathurusingha, the former Sri Lanka all-rounder under whom Bangladesh recently endured a forgettable tour of India where they were whitewashed in both the Test and T20I series, will be sacked and replaced by former West Indies player Phil Simmons.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


