Bangladesh suspend coach Hathurusingha

Hathurusingha, the former Sri Lanka all-rounder under whom Bangladesh recently endured a forgettable tour of India where they were whitewashed in both the Test and T20I series, will be sacked and replaced by former West Indies player Phil Simmons

Chandika Hathurusingha. Pic/AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended men’s team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha due to inappropriate conduct by him during last year’s ODI World Cup in India.

