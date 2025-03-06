Having debuted in ODIs almost 20 years ago, Mushfiqur Rahim has represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs. He garnered 7,795 runs with an average of 36.42. Only Tamim Iqbal (8357 runs) has scored more ODI runs than him for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim (Pic: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Listen to this article Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim calls time on his ODI career x 00:00

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from ODI cricket with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mushfiqur Rahim was part of Bangladesh's team that exited the Champions Trophy 2025. He took to his official social media handle to make the announcement.

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah (Thank God) for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty," Mushfiqur Rahim wrote on his official Facebook page.

"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years," he added.

Also Read: "Will need to adapt on unknown Dubai pitch": Rachin Ravindra

Having debuted in ODIs almost 20 years ago, Mushfiqur Rahim has represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs. He garnered 7,795 runs with an average of 36.42.

Only Tamim Iqbal (8357 runs) has scored more ODI runs than him for Bangladesh.

He has also played 94 Tests and 102 T20s.

In the team's disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Rahim failed to score against India before making just two runs against New Zealand.

Mushfiqur Rahim has already retired from the shortest format but in the longest format, he is on course to become first from his country to play 100 Tests.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Team India defeated Australia in the semi-final one to seal the finals of the marquee event. On the other hand, New Zealand emerged victorious against South Africa in the semi-final two.

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

(With PTI Inputs)