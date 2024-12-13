Baroda face explosive Mumbai today

Mumbai batters led by Ajinkya Rahane carried the team past a 200-plus target against Vidarbha in the last eight match on Wednesday with minimum fuss

Ajinkya Rahane. File pic

Baroda walked through a wall of fire in the group stage to qualify for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts, and that grit will be their primary weapon against an explosive Mumbai in their semi-final contest here on Friday.

Mumbai batters led by Ajinkya Rahane carried the team past a 200-plus target against Vidarbha in the last eight match on Wednesday with minimum fuss.

