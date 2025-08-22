The speculation gained traction in the aftermath of Iyer’s omission from the Asia Cup squad, a decision that raised eyebrows given his recent form. India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar, when announcing the squad earlier this week, addressed Iyer’s absence by stating: “With regards to Shreyas, it's not his fault, nor is it ours."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dismissed growing speculation regarding Shreyas Iyer’s potential appointment as India’s next ODI captain, following his exclusion from the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Multiple reports surfaced on Thursday suggesting that Iyer, currently out of the Asia Cup setup, was leading the race to succeed Rohit Sharma as the 50-over format skipper. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the board has held no internal discussions about such a leadership change.

“That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions,” Saikia told Hindustan Times, firmly denying any current deliberations about Iyer’s captaincy.

Despite not finding a spot in the Asia Cup squad, Iyer’s recent performances across formats have been noteworthy.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Iyer emerged as India’s top scorer and the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, including two half-centuries with a best of 79.

His outstanding form extended into the IPL 2025, where he enjoyed a career-best season. Representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer scored 604 runs in 17 innings, averaging 50.33 with a strike rate of 175.07, including six fifties and a highest score of 97 not out. He finished the tournament as the sixth-highest run-scorer overall.

In the T20I format, Iyer has also impressed since India’s T20 World Cup win. In 26 T20 internationals, he has compiled 949 runs at an average of 49.94 and a blistering strike rate of 179.73, including one century and seven fifties, with a highest score of 130 not out.

Despite his form, Iyer now finds himself in a wait-and-watch scenario. While his numbers speak volumes, his path back into the playing XI, and any future leadership role, will depend on team balance, competition for spots, and the selectors' vision for India’s white-ball future.