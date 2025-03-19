Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > BCCI set to form Womens ODI WC organising committee

BCCI set to form Women’s ODI WC organising committee

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The BCCI last hosted a Women’s ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out

BCCI set to form Women’s ODI WC organising committee

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
BCCI set to form Women’s ODI WC organising committee
x
00:00

The BCCI will form the organising committee of the Women’s ODI World Cup besides taking a call on the venues for the ICC event it will be hosting later this year at its Apex Council emergent meeting in Kolkata on March 22. 


Also Read: NZ beat Pak by 5 wkts


The BCCI last hosted a Women’s ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out. India have made two finals of the 50-over event but fell short at the final hurdle. The Apex Council will also finalise the structure for the 2025-26 domestic season.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

board of control for cricket in india international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK