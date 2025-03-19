BCCI set to form Women’s ODI WC organising committee

The BCCI last hosted a Women’s ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out

The BCCI will form the organising committee of the Women’s ODI World Cup besides taking a call on the venues for the ICC event it will be hosting later this year at its Apex Council emergent meeting in Kolkata on March 22.

The BCCI last hosted a Women’s ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out. India have made two finals of the 50-over event but fell short at the final hurdle. The Apex Council will also finalise the structure for the 2025-26 domestic season.

