But Seifert and Allen hit seven of the next 12 balls for sixes as NZ launched an assault which helped them clinch the match and a 2-0 series lead

Tim Seifert. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article NZ beat Pak by 5 wkts x 00:00

Tim Seifert blasted 45 from 22 balls and Finn Allen hit 38 from 16 as New Zealand cruised to a five-wicket win over Pakistan on Tuesday in a rain-shortened second T20I.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Vengsarkar, Edulji to be honoured at MCA annual awards tomorrow

Captain Salman Ali Agha made 46 as Pakistan reached 135-9 in a match reduced to 15 overs per innings. Shaheen Shan Afridi then bowled a maiden to start NZ innings. But Seifert and Allen hit seven of the next 12 balls for sixes as NZ launched an assault which helped them clinch the match and a 2-0 series lead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever