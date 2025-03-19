Breaking News
NZ beat Pak by 5 wkts

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Dunedin (NZ)
AP , PTI |

But Seifert and Allen hit seven of the next 12 balls for sixes as NZ launched an assault which helped them clinch the match and a 2-0 series lead

NZ beat Pak by 5 wkts

Tim Seifert. Pic/AFP

NZ beat Pak by 5 wkts
Tim Seifert blasted 45 from 22 balls and Finn Allen hit 38 from 16 as New Zealand cruised to a five-wicket win over Pakistan on Tuesday in a rain-shortened second T20I.


Also Read: Vengsarkar, Edulji to be honoured at MCA annual awards tomorrow


Captain Salman Ali Agha made 46 as Pakistan reached 135-9 in a match reduced to 15 overs per innings. Shaheen Shan Afridi then bowled a maiden to start NZ innings. But Seifert and Allen hit seven of the next 12 balls for sixes as NZ launched an assault which helped them clinch the match and a 2-0 series lead.


