Breaking News
Parts of Maharashtra likely to witness thunderstorm, rains: IMD
No arbitrary addition, deletion in voters list in Maharashtra: EC tells Congress
Twelve-year-old girl kidnapped from Kalyan found dead
Mumbai cyber cell recovers Rs 4.65 crores in SIM Swap Scam
Elevator technician dies during lift maintenance work in Santacruz building
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ben Stokes ruled out for three months

Ben Stokes ruled out for three months

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Stokes, 33, had already been ruled out of next year’s Champions Trophy one-day international tournament in Pakistan and the preceding white-ball tour of India.

Ben Stokes ruled out for three months

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ben Stokes ruled out for three months
x
00:00

England Test captain Ben Stokes faces at least three months out after tearing his left hamstring during the tour of New Zealand, team management announced on Monday.


Stokes, 33, had already been ruled out of next year’s Champions Trophy one-day international tournament in Pakistan and the preceding white-ball tour of India. 


Further assessments have since revealed the full extent of the injury, with Stokes set to undergo surgery in January, said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. 


Stokes suffered the injury while bowling during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton last week. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ben stokes england new zealand sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK