'Big miss': Rohit Sharma weighs in on Bumrah's replacement in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mark Boucher speaks as the team's captain Rohit Sharma looks on during a press conference.Pic/PTI

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will aim to amend their fortunes in the latest edition of the IPL after a disappointing last season left fans feeling disconcerted. It had been a campaign to forget for Mumbai, who registered an unwanted record of eight-match defeat in a row last year. One reckons their dismal outing in the IPL Mega Auction was an initial point of trigger for the impending disaster, and the failures of openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan only added fuel to the fire. A lot has been at stake for the heavyweights since, but given their rich experience and ability to identify talent to rise to the occasion, it will be hard for anyone to suppress them.

This IPL edition promises to be an exciting spectacle, as the BCCI has implemented several rule changes in a bid to make the league further appealing. Sharing his thoughts about the same, captain Sharma said, “I have enjoyed each and every moment with this team and have been given great opportunities. I have grown as a player and an individual. And yes, I like the idea of a player coming in and changing a game. Our first match is against RCB, we know how they play. So, the idea will be to field our best 12 players against them."

As it stands out, the Mumbai franchise has dealt a severe blow with their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah struggling to shake off his injury woes on time, resulting in his absence from the entire season. Amid speculations about his replacement, Sharma reckoned youngsters in the team could make the most of this opportunity to create a lasting impact.

“Yes, Bumrah is a big miss. We’ve been discussing the options. Hopefully, we can close it in the next few days. But, it is also an opportunity for youngsters in the team. It's time for the youngsters to show up and get the opportunities,” asserted the Indian skipper.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023: Complete squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal