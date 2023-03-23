Bizarre scenes greet fans at Chepauk after eagle, dog interrupt 3rd ODI: Watch

Team India batting unit yet again choked under relentless pressure from the Australian spinners as the visitors clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, thereby sailing into a comfortable 21-run victory on Wednesday

India vs Australia (Pic Courtesy: ANI)

Team India batting unit yet again choked under relentless pressure from the Australian spinners as the visitors clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, thereby sailing into a comfortable 21-run victory on Wednesday. Chasing 270 runs on a tricky pitch, the Men in Blue were all out for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia crawled their way back in the series after losing the first ODI by five wickets. This series defeat is an indicator that the Rohit Sharma-led side is far from prepared for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Also Read: India vs Australia ODI: Rohit Sharma backs Suryakumar Yadav amid slump in form

Meanwhile, fans witnessed several unusual incidents during the closely-fought encounter at Chepauk on Wednesday. Towards the end of the Australian innings, a dog was spotted making its way onto the field and interrupting play, much to the amusement of players and fans alike. If this wasn’t enough, fans also witnessed an eagle hunting down an insect on the field toward the end of India’s innings, leaving Marcus Stoinis and Ravindra Jadeja bemused.

Watch the videos below.

Meanwhile, coming to the match, Australian spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar turned the match in their favour to hand India their first ODI series defeat at home since 2019 in a thrilling third and final match in Chennai. Left-arm spinner Agar removed in-form Virat Kohli (54) and the world's top-rated T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav for his third consecutive golden duck with the first two balls of the 36th over to leave the hosts reeling at 185-6 with a target of 270 to win.

Captain Rohit Sharma said that Indian batters failed to carry on after getting a start to ‘take the game deep’. "All of us were trying our best to go out and achieve that but it just didn't happen," the Indian skipper said. "Obviously a loss like this really hurts. But again we can understand what we need to do better as a team, as a group," he added.