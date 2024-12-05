Boland earns Australia recall, Marsh declared fit for Adelaide pink-ball Test

The hosts lost the first Test in Perth by 295 runs but go into the day-night clash buoyed by a formidable record at the Adelaide Oval

Australian seamer Scott Boland will replace injured pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood for the second Test against India starting Friday while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was declared fit to bowl.

The hosts lost the first Test in Perth by 295 runs but go into the day-night clash buoyed by a formidable record at the Adelaide Oval. They have won all seven pink-ball Tests they have played there, including against India in 2020-21 when the visitors were bundled out for 36. Hazlewood was chief destroyer, taking 5-8, but has been ruled out this time with a side strain.

The 35-year-old Boland will take his place for his first Test in almost 18 months. "There's normally a little bit of nip, which suits Scotty quite well," skipper Pat Cummins said on Thursday. "His prep has been really good. He's happy with how his rhythm is.

"As a captain, it's pretty awesome to have Scotty come straight in, who can bowl a huge amount of overs if you need, is super consistent and has performed at this level." Australia were also boosted by Marsh being able to not only play, but bowl, after pulling up sore after Perth with doubts over his position. The uncapped Beau Webster was added to Australia's squad as a precaution, but will not be needed.

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

