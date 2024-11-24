Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Jaiswal, Kohli’s centuries set Australia a herculean 534 to win Perth Test

India lost only Washington in the third session after Australia picked four wickets after lunch but Kohli put India in command

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli (Pic: @BCCI/X/AFP)

Virat Kohli returned to form with a morale-boosting hundred after Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterful century as India declared their second innings for 487 for six, setting Australia a victory target of 534 on day 3 of the opening Test, on Sunday.

Kohli smashed eight fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, forging a 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and unfinished 77 off 54 balls with Nitesh Reddy (38 not out) to bat Australia out of the match.

This was after Jaiswal's solid 161 at the top.

India lost only Washington in the third session after Australia picked four wickets after lunch but Kohli put India in command.

Jaiswal, who completed his fourth Test hundred in the morning session, hit 15 boundaries and three maximums in his 297-ball innings before being caught by Steven Smith off Mitchell Marsh.

Devdutt Padikkal (25), Rishabh Pant (1) and Dhruv Jurel (1) were the other Indian batters to be dismissed in the post lunch session.

India had scored only 150 runs in their first innings but returned to bundle out Australia for 104 in their first essay.

In their second innings, Jaiswal and KL Rahul (77) stitched a record-breaking 201-run stand for the opening wicket, the highest by an Indian opening pair on Australian soil, to put India in a strong position.

Brief Score: India: 150 & 487-6 declared in 134.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 161, Virat Kohli 100 not out, KL Rahul 77; Nathan Lyon 2/96) Australia 1st innings: 104 all out

(With agency inputs)