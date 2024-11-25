Breaking News
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 25 Siraj sends Smith packing as Australia stumbles to 104 for five at lunch

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Siraj sends Smith packing as Australia stumbles to 104 for five at lunch

Updated on: 25 November,2024 10:36 AM IST  |  Perth
mid-day online correspondent

Siraj was all over the Australian batters on a pitch that has 'misbehaved' considerably with variable bounce coming into play

Mohammed Siraj (Pic: AFP)

Mohammed Siraj bowled a couple of incisive morning spells to remove the seasoned Usman Khawaja and out-of-form Steven Smith as Australia gasped to 104 for five at lunch on day four of the first Test against India.


Chasing a near impossible target of 534, Australia, who resumed on 12 for three, were reduced to 17 for 4 when Khawaja's mistimed pull off Mohammed Siraj (3/34 in 10 overs) was well taken by IPL's three million dollar man Rishabh Pant running backwards.


But then India's new nemesis Travis Head (63 batting, 72 balls) started counter-punching in the presence of Smith (17), who was trying his best to dig in with desperation to come out of his current rut.


However Siraj, who had poor series against New Zealand at home, was all over the Australian batters on a pitch that has 'misbehaved' considerably with variable bounce coming into play.

If Khawaja was disposed with a delivery that got big on the southpaw opener, Smith got a delivery that was pitched on perfect length and deviated enough to kiss his outside edge as Pant completed the formalities diving to his right ending a 62-run stand.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's dip in form during this World Test Championship cycle is a major cause of concerns for the hosts.

Smith, in fact, did away with his trigger movement towards the off-stump. knowing fully well that he could be a leg before candidate whenever Indian bowlers attack the stumps on a pitch with variable bounce.

Head, who got a beauty from Harshit Rana in the first innings, knew that survival wasn't an option on a deteriorating track and he didn't let the loose balls go unpunished as anything pitched up was driven and the short ones were cut disdainfully.

His fifty came with a perfect ramp over the keeper's head and needed only 63 balls to achieve that feat.

(With agency inputs)

Mohammed Siraj steve smith border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia

