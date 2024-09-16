Former skipper Clive Lloyd, who led West Indies to two series wins in Australia in 1979-80 and 1984-85, can’t wait for November’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to roll out Down Under

India’s Virat Kohli (left) and Yashavi Jaiswal during a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai yesterday. Pics/PTI

Clive Lloyd knows what’s it like to be down on a low and up on a high in Australia, where the Indian cricket team will be in November for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Save the 1975-76 Test series in which his West Indies team lost 1-5, Lloyd never left Australian shores as a losing captain. The West Indies won 2-0 in 1979-80, levelled the series 1-1 in 1981-82 and demolished the 1984-85 hosts 3-1 which was his farewell season as captain and player.

That shellacking

The 1975-76 Australia versus West Indies series was billed as the world championship of cricket, but Lloyd’s inexperienced yet talented bunch succumbed to Greg Chappell’s Australians, thereby disappointing their fans, who hoped for a sparkling show after Lloyd & Co won the inaugural World Cup in 1975. India versus Australia could well be the Australia versus West Indies of the late 1970s and mid-1980s and good, competitive cricket has to be the commonality. “Both teams [India and Australia] are quite good, there is a lot of talent there. I am sure it will be quite exciting,” Lloyd, 80, told mid-day recently. The fact that India are going to Australia with two back-to-back series wins there, a rare feat, is not lost on Lloyd.

‘Good cricket will ensue’

“Yes, they [India] are one of the best teams around. They have a lot of talent, and I am sure that good cricket will ensue,” said Lloyd, who on the other hand however, does not believe that Australia appear a bit fragile. “I wouldn’t say that [fragile]. They [Australia] played well away from home and at home. They are a top side. There are two [top] teams playing, so I am sure cricket should be enthralling,” he said. On being asked his neutral view on whether India versus Australia is bigger than the Ashes, Lloyd credited both big-ticket contests. “Yes, you have the Ashes, but these two teams are truly the best in the world, so I am sure the cricket would be very exciting and I look forward to it,” he remarked.

Seven

No of Tests won by Clive Lloyd’s West Indies across Australia—two in Perth (1975-76, 1984-85), one in Melbourne (1979-80), three in Adelaide (1979-80, 1981-82, 1984-85) and one in Brisbane (1984-85)