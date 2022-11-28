Cameron Green confirms he is available for IPL auction, looking forward to playing in 2023 edition

While many Australian players including Test skipper Pat Cummins have pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 presumably to prolong their international careers, young all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed that he is willing and available to be picked in the upcoming IPL auction

Green, who has emerged as a viable option to the opener's slot vacated by the retired Aaron Finch in the Australian white-ball sides, said he has registered for the IPL auction to be held on December 23 and is looking forward to his maiden stint in the cash-rich mega T20 league.

"I have registered for it. It will be an exciting opportunity," Green said on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast, which will be released Tuesday morning.

"Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) set up about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it. They speak about the quality coaches that you're around, the quality players that you're around. They're all the best in the world at their craft.

"It's a craft that I haven't been exposed to too much. I'm so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that's probably one of the best environments to learn in," Green said.

Green will be one of the biggest attractions in the IPL auction after impressing many people with his power-hitting in recent times. He was given a chance to open during the T20I series in India a couple of months back.

