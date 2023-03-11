Cameron Green: Feel more like a Test cricketer with monkey off your back

He got a few loose deliveries, especially from Umesh Yadav, which helped him quickly get into the 90s before completing his maiden ton. “I think I might have got a bit lucky, I got from 70, to 80, to 90 pretty quickly, so that probably helped a bit”

Cameron Green celebrates his ton yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is seventh time lucky as he has converted a half-century into hundred and now feels more like a Test cricketer with “monkey off your back”.

Green, who is playing his 20th Test, scored 114 off 170 balls and his innings was no less significant than Usman Khawaja’s 180 that took Australia to a solid first innings score of 480 on the second day of the fourth Test against India on Friday. “You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back, so it is nice to tick that off in a way. It’s so special,” Green told reporters yesterday.

He got a few loose deliveries, especially from Umesh Yadav, which helped him quickly get into the 90s before completing his maiden ton. “I think I might have got a bit lucky, I got from 70, to 80, to 90 pretty quickly, so that probably helped a bit.”

