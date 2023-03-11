Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cameron Green Feel more like a Test cricketer with monkey off your back

Cameron Green: Feel more like a Test cricketer with monkey off your back

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:43 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

He got a few loose deliveries, especially from Umesh Yadav, which helped him quickly get into the 90s before completing his maiden ton. “I think I might have got a bit lucky, I got from 70, to 80, to 90 pretty quickly, so that probably helped a bit”

Cameron Green: Feel more like a Test cricketer with monkey off your back

Cameron Green celebrates his ton yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is seventh time lucky as he has converted a half-century into hundred and now feels more like a Test cricketer with “monkey off your back”.


Green, who is playing his 20th Test, scored 114 off 170 balls and his innings was no less significant than Usman Khawaja’s 180 that took Australia to a solid first innings score of 480 on the second day of the fourth Test against India on Friday. “You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back, so it is nice to tick that off in a way. It’s so special,” Green told reporters yesterday.



Also Read: IND vs AUS: Bald surface to the four as India eye WTC final berth


He got a few loose deliveries, especially from Umesh Yadav, which helped him quickly get into the 90s before completing his maiden ton. “I think I might have got a bit lucky, I got from 70, to 80, to 90 pretty quickly, so that probably helped a bit.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK