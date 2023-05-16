In another match, Home Ground Academy defeated Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation team by 12 runs. In the third match of the day, Madhav Apte XI beat Salgaonkar Sports Club by 81 runs

Representative Image

Listen to this article CCI off to winning start x 00:00

Hosts CCI Kids Academy registered a thrilling win over Achievers Cricket Academy in the inaugural league match of the first Madhav Apte Cup under-15 girls cricket tournament organised by Cricket Club of India at Brabourne Stadium on Monday. In another match, Home Ground Academy defeated Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation team by 12 runs. In the third match of the day, Madhav Apte XI beat Salgaonkar Sports Club by 81 runs.

Also Read: ICC Cricket Committee scraps ‘soft signal’ by on-field umpires

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever