Century in England serves as confidence booster: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja en route his 104 on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja feels scoring a hundred in tough English conditions will not only enhance his reputation as a batter, but will also serve as a big confidence booster going forward in his career.

Jadeja hit 104 off 194 deliveries and together with Rishabh Pant (146 off 111 balls) shared 222 runs for the sixth wicket to rescue India from 98-5 in their first innings in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England here. “For me, I take this hundred as a confidence booster to score a hundred in England in swinging conditions,” Jadeja said after the second day’s play at Edgbaston after scoring his first overseas century.

Jadeja, who has come of age in terms of his batting in the last few years, said the key to success for a batter in England is the sheer ability to judge the ball. “In England you need to play close to your body because if you try to play cover drives and square drives there are chances that you may get out caught behind or in the slips. So my focus was to leave balls which are outside off stump. I thought of hitting the ball if it was pitched close to me. Luckily the balls I picked were in my areas. You need to know your off stump and leave the ball which is pitched outside off stump,” he said.

