Rishabh Pant: Wanted to disturb the England bowlers mentally

His stunning 146 was the cornerstone of India’s remarkable recovery on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England and flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said the secret of his heroics was to “disturb the bowlers mentally."

Coming out to bat when India were at a precarious 98-5, Pant played a knock for the ages to turn the tables on England and take India to an imposing 338-7 at stumps on Friday. His 111-ball innings had 19 boundaries and four sixes.

“In English conditions if a bowler pitches it up, it’s important to disturb his rhythm,” the 24-year-old Pant said during the media interaction after the end of Day One’s play. “I don’t try to play unidimensional, rather I try out various shots—sometimes I step out, or play on the backfoot. I keep on using the crease well. It’s about disturbing the bowler mentally and things happen. It’s not pre-planned. I just focus on what the bowler is trying to do.”

