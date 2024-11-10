Chakaravarthy's 5 for 17 in vain as India lose to SA by three wickets in 2nd T20I

Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs
Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak (Pic: AFP)
Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's career-best 5 for 17 went in vain as India suffered a three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 33-year-old's stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak.
Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs.
Also Read: PCB in fix as ICC confirms no India presence at Champions Trophy: Pakistan media
Axar Patel (27) steadied the innings, partnering with Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (39). Despite the top-order failure, Pandya's late flourish ensured India set a more competitive total.
Brief scores:
India: 124 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Axar Patel 27; Andile Simelane 1/20, Aiden Markram 1/4, Nqabayomzi Peter 1/20).
South Africa: 128 for 7 in 19 overs (Tristan Stubbs 47 not out, Gerald Coetzee 19 not out; Varun Chakaravarthy 5/17).
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever