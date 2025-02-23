Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Mohammed Shami walks out, will he return to bowl?

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 February,2025 03:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At the beginning of the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, grabbing the ball for the first over, Mohammed Shami bowled several wides. The pacer was not seen in control of his swing

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh (Pic: X)

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami was seen leaving the ground. The pacer was seen in discomfort when he was climbing the steps to the dugout.


In his absence, Arshdeep Singh entered the ground.


At the beginning of the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, grabbing the ball for the first over, Mohammed Shami bowled several wides. The pacer was not seen in control of his swing.


Pakistan openers, Imam-Ul-Haq and Babar Azam are showcasing patience in the start and are steadily carrying the side's ship ahead.

Mohammed Shami's brother, Mumtaz, highlighted his confidence in the pacer's abilities.

"Mohammed Shami has made a spectacular comeback after the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The match between India and Pakistan is always interesting...Mohammed Shami will take 6-7 wickets in today's match," he told ANI.

Mohammed Shami made a return to the ICC event with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 opening match. With this, he also completed 200 wickets in the format.

His resurgence followed an extensive rehabilitation period, where he toiled in domestic cricket across different formats for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Throughout his career, Shami has been plagued by injuries but has consistently made strong comebacks. During the 2015 World Cup, he played through painkiller injections and finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, with 17 wickets in seven matches.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel. KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Sau Shakeel, Mohammed Rizwan (C), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

