For the Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma will be captaining the Indian pack and Shubman Gill is appointed as his deputy. Champions Trophy 2025 will run from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model

Kamran Akmal (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: No Virat, no Rohit, Kamran Akmal names the player without whom India is incomplete x 00:00

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal named Hardik Pandya as the player who completes India's playing XI for the marquee event.

Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign before an injury made him ruled out of the tournament.

His explosive skills with the willow and ability to deliver performances with the ball make him a valuable asset for the Blues ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

"The main player in the Indian team, without him the playing XI is incomplete is Hardik Pandya. He is my favourite, he is remarkable with the bat and the ball. He finishes the game as well," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

Since his debut, Hardik Pandya has featured in 86 ODIs in which he accumulated 1,769 runs including 11 half-centuries. His career-best score in the format is of unbeaten 92 runs. With the ball, he has claimed 84 wickets and his best bowling figures are four wickets for 24 runs.

Apart from Kamran, former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently stated that the star all-rounder will be extremely important for India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"The most important role will be Hardik Pandya's--when he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav," Raina said on Star Sports Press Room.

Champions Trophy 2025 will run from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

(With ANI Inputs)