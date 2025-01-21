Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The river crossing that assailant used to enter India
270 trains cancelled, major block on Mumbai-Pune expressway this weekend
Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in Trident Hotel room; police open probe
Mumbai: Versova locals face fresh traffic hell as Rs 18,120 cr sea link work begins
Mumbai: BMC intensifies action against single-use plastic, collects Rs 1.45 lakh in fines
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champions Trophy 2025 No Virat no Rohit Kamran Akmal names the player without whom India is incomplete

Champions Trophy 2025: No Virat, no Rohit, Kamran Akmal names the player without whom India is incomplete

Updated on: 21 January,2025 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

For the Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma will be captaining the Indian pack and Shubman Gill is appointed as his deputy. Champions Trophy 2025 will run from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model

Champions Trophy 2025: No Virat, no Rohit, Kamran Akmal names the player without whom India is incomplete

Kamran Akmal (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Champions Trophy 2025: No Virat, no Rohit, Kamran Akmal names the player without whom India is incomplete
x
00:00

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal named Hardik Pandya as the player who completes India's playing XI for the marquee event.


Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign before an injury made him ruled out of the tournament.


His explosive skills with the willow and ability to deliver performances with the ball make him a valuable asset for the Blues ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.


"The main player in the Indian team, without him the playing XI is incomplete is Hardik Pandya. He is my favourite, he is remarkable with the bat and the ball. He finishes the game as well," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: It all ends in a flourish!

Since his debut, Hardik Pandya has featured in 86 ODIs in which he accumulated 1,769 runs including 11 half-centuries. His career-best score in the format is of unbeaten 92 runs. With the ball, he has claimed 84 wickets and his best bowling figures are four wickets for 24 runs.

Apart from Kamran, former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently stated that the star all-rounder will be extremely important for India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"The most important role will be Hardik Pandya's--when he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav," Raina said on Star Sports Press Room.

For the Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma will be captaining the Indian pack and Shubman Gill is appointed as his deputy.

Champions Trophy 2025 will run from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 kamran akmal india Team India hardik pandya sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK