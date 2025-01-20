Rohit Sharma's respectful gesture towards Sunil Gavaskar at Champions Trophy display wins hearts: WATCH

ohit vowed on Sunday that his team would strive to bring the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy to the iconic stadium for another grand celebration

Rohit Sharma won hearts with his heartfelt gestures toward legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar and former head coach Ravi Shastri during the 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

At the event, Rohit shared the stage with cricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Shastri, Gavaskar, and Ajinkya Rahane. During the on-stage discussion, Shastri took a seat at the corner, but Rohit kindly requested him to sit in the center alongside Gavaskar. Later, when the Champions Trophy 2025 trophy was placed on the stage, Gavaskar invited Rohit to join him in the middle, but Rohit politely declined and opted to stand at the corner.

Having brought two ICC trophies to the Wankhede - the 2007 T20 World Cup as a member of the team and the 2024 T20 World Cup as captain - Rohit vowed on Sunday that his team would strive to bring the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy to the iconic stadium for another grand celebration.

As the 2025 Champions Trophy was showcased on stage, Rohit expressed that one of the most treasured moments of his life was bringing the 2024 T20 World Cup to Wankhede and taking part in an open-top bus ride around Marine Drive. “I am sure when we reach Dubai, the wishes of 140 crore people will be with us. We will try to win it and bring the (ICC Champions Trophy) back here at the Wankhede,” Rohit said. The Champions Trophy, which is currently touring all participating countries, was brought to the Wankhede as part of the celebration.

On the occasion, the India captain also recalled his first visit to the iconic stadium and how it ignited a dream within him to one day play for his country.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand on February 23 and March 2, respectively. India announced their 15-member squad for the prestigious eight-team tournament on Saturday.