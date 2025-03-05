The winner of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final two between New Zealand and South Africa, will later lock horns with unbeaten Team India in the finals of the marquee event

Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Santner (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article NZ vs SA: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wins toss, opts to bat first x 00:00

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match against South Africa, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bat first.

The winner of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final two between New Zealand and South Africa, will later lock horns with unbeaten Team India in the finals of the marquee event. Ahead of the match, South Africa will heavily rely on their batting department, especially, swashbuckling Heinrich Klassen to deliver a performance with the willow.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be looking to rely on the experience of their premier batsman Kane Williamson in the crucial match against the Proteas.

The finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played against the Rohit Sharma-led India on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The "Men in Blue" defeated the Steve Smith-led Australia by four wickets in the semi-final one of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the loss against India, Australia skipper Steve Smith announced his retirement from the ODI format.

Prior to this, South Africa and New Zealand have had 73 ODI encounters. South Africa has registered 42 victories, whereas New Zealand have won 26 ODI matches. Five matches between teams ended in a no result.

Champions Trophy 2025, NZ vs SA: Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Ryan Rickelton, Lungi Ngidi.