Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Shikhar Dhawan feels that Team India will miss the services of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah but they will still have a great chance to win the tournament, considering their recent form.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 set to kickstart in Pakistan, Team India will begin their campaign on February 20 with the match against Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 following a lower back injury. The pacer sustained an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly," Shikhar Dhawan wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this."

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Shikhar Dhawan is backing Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana to star in the tournament.

"At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting - keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament.

"I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real X-factor for India."

Going by recent form and team strength, Shikhar Dhawan found it hard to look beyond India when the discussion turned to title contenders.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament."

"Rohit Sharma has found form, Virat Kohli is there; they are a top side and will take some stopping." Dhawan is also not ruling out teams such as South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and hosts Pakistan, to whom India lost in the title clash in the last edition in the UK.

"I really like South Africa in this tournament as well. They have played consistent cricket and have everything you need to win such a huge tournament experience, strength-in-depth and X-factor players like Kagiso Rabada.

"I also like Pakistan, they will be hard to beat in home conditions, and also New Zealand ¿ who are just always there or there abouts.

"Australia have struggled in their series with Sri Lanka but they some great batters; Travis Head is in great form, and I'm really excited to see Steve Smith."

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most successful batters in the tournament's history having scored 701 runs in 10 innings at an average of 77.88. He hit three centuries in the tournament, with his best being 125 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

"The ICC Champions Trophy means a great deal to me. We won in 2013 and then reached the final in 2017, and both times I finished as leading run-scorer," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)