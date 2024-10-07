Pakistan has not hosted any major International Cricket Council (ICC) event since the 1996 ODI World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) / Pic: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairperson Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope that India will come to the country for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place next year.

Mohsin made this statement during an interaction with the press in Lahore.

Speaking to the press, Naqvi said, "Indian team mujhe puri umeed hai... Abhi tak koi aisi cheej nahi hai jiski wajeh se vo postpone karey ya cancel karey. Toh sari teams aayengi (Team India will come to play the Champions Trophy, all the teams will come)," Naqvi said.

Pakistan has not hosted any major International Cricket Council (ICC) event since the 1996 ODI World Cup, which it co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. It was supposed to co-host the 2011 edition of the tournament, but their rights were stripped after a terror attack on a touring Sri Lanka side's bus back in 2009. The tournament was then played in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, but Pakistan has been to India on three occasions, for a white-ball series in late December 2012 to January 2013, the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, which was entirely hosted by India.

During the 2023 WC, Pakistan played two matches each in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, and the high-voltage match with arch-rivals India was played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on October 14.

Notably, Pakistan is currently playing England in a three-match series, with the first Test at Multan starting from Monday. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

England is at the fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship standings with eight wins, seven losses, and a draw after series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after their series loss to Bangladesh at home.

