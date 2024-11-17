Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champions Trophy feud reignites at US press briefing official reacts WATCH

Champions Trophy feud reignites at US press briefing, official reacts: WATCH

Updated on: 17 November,2024 04:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The question took principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel by surprise, as it was not related to typical diplomatic matters

Champions Trophy feud reignites at US press briefing, official reacts: WATCH

US Department of States' principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, India skipper Rohit Sharma (Pic: Screengrab/X/AFP)

Champions Trophy feud reignites at US press briefing, official reacts: WATCH
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), along with former cricketers and various media outlets, is in an uproar following India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy.


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially communicated its position to the International Cricket Council (ICC), reiterating its stance on not traveling to Pakistan. However, the PCB is adamant that the ICC should provide a more thorough explanation, expressing its dissatisfaction with India's decision. Despite the hosts’ reluctance to adopt a hybrid model for the tournament, the ICC is engaged in discussions to find a viable middle ground for the event.


In a twist of events, a Pakistani journalist raised the issue during the US State Department’s daily press briefing last Thursday. The question took principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel by surprise, as it was not related to typical diplomatic matters.


According to a report by Hindustan Times, the journalist began by bringing up the Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Pakistan. “There’s a big cricket event in Pakistan,” the journalist began, prompting an unexpected response from Patel.

“Cricket? Oh, I didn’t have that on my bingo card. Go ahead,” Patel replied, clearly caught off guard by the question.

The journalist then elaborated on the situation, stating, “It’s the biggest event after the Cricket World Cup, and India was set to participate, but the Indian government has refused to send the team to Pakistan. The Indian team last visited Pakistan in 2008, but due to political tensions, India has not traveled there since. Do you believe mixing politics with sports is a good idea? What’s your opinion on this?”

Patel responded diplomatically, reiterating that the matter is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, not something the United States is involved in.

“As it relates to relations between India and Pakistan, that’s for them to address, whether through sports or other matters. I’ll leave it to them to speak about their bilateral relationship. It’s not something for us to get involved in, but sports is undoubtedly a powerful and unifying force,” Patel said, emphasising the importance of sports in fostering global unity.

The Deputy Spokesperson went on to underline the significant role sports play in diplomacy, connecting people across borders. He noted that the US government has actively promoted sports diplomacy as a tool for fostering international relations.

“You’ve seen this department really prioritise the role of sports diplomacy in connecting people. It’s something that our current Under Secretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Lee Satterfield, values deeply; and our former Under Secretary, Liz Allen, really championed. Ultimately, sports connect so many people and it’s a great way to build human-to-human and people-to-people ties, something this administration has strongly emphasised,” Patel said.

The ongoing Champions Trophy dispute between India and Pakistan is far from settled, but it has certainly garnered attention at both the national and international levels, with the political overtones of the issue now reaching diplomatic forums beyond the cricketing world.

Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan Cricket Board board of control for cricket in india India vs Pakistan cricket news

