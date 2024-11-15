ICC orders PCB to scrap Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Report

Initially, the PCB had announced a nationwide trophy tour scheduled from November 16 to 24

Mohsin Naqvi, Team India (Pic: PTI/AFP)

The Champions Trophy scheduled for next year in Pakistan is embroiled in daily twists and turns, with fresh controversies emerging at every turn

In a new development on Friday, India Today reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has opted to cancel the scheduled Champions Trophy tour to Skardu, Murree, and Muzaffarabad—regions situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This move follows objections raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the proposed itinerary shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Initially, the PCB had announced a nationwide trophy tour scheduled from November 16 to 24.

The board took to X and unveiled that the Champions Trophy tour will kick off in Islamabad and will also see destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad. "Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," PCB wrote on X.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

However, in response to the BCCI’s concerns, the ICC has decided to exclude the PoK regions from the tour. This decision comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, following the ICC's notification to the PCB that India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the tournament matches.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the global cricket body officially asked for a written explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy, reported Geo News.

The development comes after BCCI verbally informed the ICC of its decision not to send the team to Pakistan for next year's marquee event.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the ICC to provide a copy of India's response, sources told Geo News.

"In case of receiving a written reply, Pakistan may seek substantial evidence supporting the reasons," sources told Geo News, adding that the ICC would then have to take a final decision about India after reviewing those reasons.

The sources also informed Geo News that if India fails to provide "proper reasons" for not travelling to Pakistan, then they would be asked to travel to the country to participate in the tournament.

In case India refuses to travel to Pakistan for any reason, then another team may come in as a replacement for the mega event, the sources further added.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. Amid the uncertainty over India's participation and the tournament schedule, PCB revealed that the trophy tour for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off from Islamabad on November 16.

India has firmly opposed travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that India would travel to Pakistan only if the Government of India permitted it.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.