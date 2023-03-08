Breaking News
Chandrakant Pandit pays tribute to the late VV Karmarkar

Updated on: 08 March,2023 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Karmarkar, the former president of the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai, was also sports editor of Maharashtra Times. His expertise ran across a variety of sports, but he had special love for cricket, kabaddi and kho-kho. He highlighted numerous wrongdoings of various sports associations through his articles

Chandrakant Pandit pays tribute to the late VV Karmarkar

VV Karmarkar and C Pandit


Renowned sports journalist VV Karmarkar passed away at a private hospital in Andheri on Monday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 85.


Karmarkar, the former president of the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai, was also sports editor of Maharashtra Times. His expertise ran across a variety of sports, but he had special love for cricket, kabaddi and kho-kho. He highlighted numerous wrongdoings of various sports associations through his articles.



Former Test cricketer Chandrakant Pandit deemed Karmarkar’s death a personal loss. “We were constantly in touch. Not very long ago, I called him only to discover that his voice was low; could speak only a few words. But still he managed to come up with a few memories. He knew me since my schooldays and always encouraged me. He was like my father,” Pandit told mid-day on Tuesday.  


