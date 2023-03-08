Chandrakant Pandit pays tribute to the late VV Karmarkar

Karmarkar, the former president of the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai, was also sports editor of Maharashtra Times. His expertise ran across a variety of sports, but he had special love for cricket, kabaddi and kho-kho. He highlighted numerous wrongdoings of various sports associations through his articles

VV Karmarkar and C Pandit

Renowned sports journalist VV Karmarkar passed away at a private hospital in Andheri on Monday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 85.

Karmarkar, the former president of the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai, was also sports editor of Maharashtra Times. His expertise ran across a variety of sports, but he had special love for cricket, kabaddi and kho-kho. He highlighted numerous wrongdoings of various sports associations through his articles.

Former Test cricketer Chandrakant Pandit deemed Karmarkar’s death a personal loss. “We were constantly in touch. Not very long ago, I called him only to discover that his voice was low; could speak only a few words. But still he managed to come up with a few memories. He knew me since my schooldays and always encouraged me. He was like my father,” Pandit told mid-day on Tuesday.

