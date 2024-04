The dynamics of power and privilege inherent in the IPL ecosystem perpetuate a culture of ‘objectification’, where the female body appears no less than a commodity to be consumed at will

A cheerleader performs during an IPL match. Pic/AFP

“Men see us as nothing but pieces of meat,” were the words of an American when questioned about her encounters with sexism as an IPL cheerleader.