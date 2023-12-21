Chennai’s love for Black Caps continues

At every workplace there is always a quiet achiever. One that ticks all the KPI’s but hardly gets noticed. In the Black Caps setup Daryl Mitchell is that guy

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell during the recent ODI World Cup; (right) Rachin Ravindra. Pics/AFP

There were 14 New Zealanders in the auction this year, but all eyes were on the fortunes of youngster Rachin Ravindra. A magnificent performance in the ODI World Cup meant that a massive pay day was only a matter of time. But auction dynamics are unpredictable and purchase prices often depend on several variables.

Rachin has tremendous potential, but his T20 pedigree still needs to be refined. A chance to sharpen his short format game in the Fleming-Dhoni ‘academy’ is a golden opportunity and knowing Rachin’s hunger for knowledge, I am sure he will only benefit from the experience. Plus, at 24 years of age, Rs 1.8 crore is a sizeable deposit for a brand-new house in Wellington.

At every workplace there is always a quiet achiever. One that ticks all the KPI’s but hardly gets noticed. In the Black Caps setup Daryl Mitchell is that guy. While the likes of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson get all the plaudits, Mitchell goes about his business consistently but prefers to stay under the radar. A phenomenal ODI World Cup meant that more than one franchise would be interested in his skillset, but nobody would have ever predicted a R14 crore bid.

Speaking to New Zealand media on the morning after the auction, Mitchell confirmed that it was a pretty special night for the family and the experience will stay with them forever. Mitchell was busy wrapping presents for his daughter’s birthday the next morning when his name came up in the auction. The heart started to beat as he saw the paddles going up and up.

Being grounded in success or failure has been Mitchell’s mantra. Always the one to keep things in perspective Mitchell finished with, “I am grateful for the opportunity, but nothing changes from last night to this morning. It’s my eldest daughter’s fifth birthday today and she ran in to see me and she didn’t even think about the IPL. It’s nice to be valued but the hard work doesn’t stop here”.

Lockie Ferguson was the third Kiwi to be sold on auction night with RCB buying his services for Rs 2 crore.