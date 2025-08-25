Speaking to the media, Pujara expressed a willingness to explore new roles in the sport, including a potential future as a batting coach. "I haven't thought about it yet, till now," Pujara, who last represented India in 2023, admitted. "I have only retired from cricket, so in the future I will be open to all the opportunities."

One of India's most resolute Test specialists, Cheteshwar Pujara, on Sunday officially announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday.

After being sidelined from the national Test setup for the past two years, Pujara continued to play domestic cricket, maintaining the same dedication that defined his international career. In the interim, he also stepped into the commentary box, offering insights during the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. His presence behind the mic, coupled with his deep understanding of the game, has sparked speculation about a natural transition into coaching.

Pujara made his Test debut in October 2010 and went on to build a formidable career spanning over 15 years. In 103 Test matches, he amassed 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties, statistics that show his pivotal role in India's red-ball resurgence.

His defining moment came during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he anchored India's historic first Test series win Down Under. Pujara scored 521 runs across four Tests, facing 1,258 balls, which is the most by any batsman in a series in recent memory. His maiden Test century in Australia came when India were reeling at 19/3 in Adelaide, a knock that set the tone for the triumph and showcased his mental fortitude.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, the 37-year-old veteran shared, “This plan was going on for a week. I have not been a part of the Indian team for the last few years, but now I thought that this is the right time because young players have got an opportunity in domestic cricket, which is why I made this decision.”

"When you take such a big decision, you take this decision only after talking to your family and your biggest players, so I consulted everyone, and then I decided that it is important to move on," he further added.

(With ANI inputs)