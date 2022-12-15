Coach Rajesh Sanil had predicted batting high for ton-up Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun came in to bat at No. 7 and was unbeaten on four on Day One

Arjun Tendulkar. File pic

Mumbai boy Arjun Tendulkar, 23, made his first-class debut for Goa a memorable one as he registered maiden century (120, 16x4, 2x6) against Rajasthan on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ encounter in Porvorim on Wednesday. In the process, Arjun emulated his father—former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar—who also scored a hundred on his first-class debut against Gujarat in 1988 when he was just 15.

Arjun came in to bat at No. 7 and was unbeaten on four on Day One. He and one-drop Suyash Prabhudessai (212, 29x4) came together and stitched a 221-run partnership for the fifth wicket which helped Goa post 493-8 at stumps on the second day. Arjun who played age group cricket and a couple of T20 games for Mumbai earlier, moved to Goa this season. Arjun’s coach Rajesh Sanil was not surprised to see his ward scoring a century in Ranji debut.



Rajesh Sanil

“During a Mumbai U-19 game against Uttar Pradesh, Arjun scored 94 while batting at No.8 or 9 at the MCA-BKC ground. I told him then, ‘Now I am satisfied with whatever you have done earlier and you have practised so much that somewhere down the line you will score runs’. That’s why it’s a proud moment for us. For him, it may be even more,” Sanil told mid-day on Wednesday.

Sanil, who considered Arjun a bowling all-rounder first, remarked: “I think it was a brilliant decision to go out of Mumbai. He is getting exposure in all formats. It is not that he is getting a place because of his surname. Now he has made a name for himself. It’s good for his confidence.”

