Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Conways 78 takes Kiwis to 155 2 vs Sri Lanka on rain truncated day

Conway’s 78 takes Kiwis to 155-2 vs Sri Lanka on rain-truncated day

Updated on: 18 March,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Wellington
AFP |

Top

Conway fell short of a hundred as he was caught and bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva, who dived low to his right to get both hands on a superb catch, to end a thrilling 108-ball knock.

Conway’s 78 takes Kiwis to 155-2 vs Sri Lanka on rain-truncated day

Devon Conway


Devon Conway’s blistering 78 helped hosts New Zealand race to 155-2 against Sri Lanka at the end of a rain-delayed opening day of the second Test on Friday in Wellington. Conway fell short of a hundred as he was caught and bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva, who dived low to his right to get both hands on a superb catch, to end a thrilling 108-ball knock. 


Also Read: Tom Latham, Devon Conway help NZ fight back v England



First-Test hero Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 26 alongside Henry Nicholls on 18 when bad light stopped play at the Basin Reserve after Sri Lanka won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat in blustery conditions. “I was gutted to get out when I did, I had put in all the hard work,” Conway said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kane williamson new zealand sri lanka test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK