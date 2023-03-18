Conway’s 78 takes Kiwis to 155-2 vs Sri Lanka on rain-truncated day

Conway fell short of a hundred as he was caught and bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva, who dived low to his right to get both hands on a superb catch, to end a thrilling 108-ball knock.

First-Test hero Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 26 alongside Henry Nicholls on 18 when bad light stopped play at the Basin Reserve after Sri Lanka won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat in blustery conditions. “I was gutted to get out when I did, I had put in all the hard work,” Conway said.

