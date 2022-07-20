Couldn't find the spark when bowling: Jos Buttler reflects on 1st ODI loss to South Africa

"It was a fantastic partnership between Rassie and Markram and we were not able to break that. We have to pick wickets in the middle part of the game," said Buttler

Jos Buttler reacts as he leaves the pitch after being caught out during the first ODI match between England and South Africa. Pic/ AFP

Following the 62-run loss to South Africa in the first ODI, England captain Jos Buttler admitted that the side's bowling unit could not 'find that spark with the ball'.



Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje did well for South Africa, helping the visitors hand England a 62-run defeat in the first ODI of the three-match series at Riverside Ground on Tuesday.

"I thought it was a good toss to win and we could not find that spark with the ball. It was a fantastic partnership between Rassie and Markram and we were not able to break that. We have to pick wickets in the middle part of the game and they batted well, used the pockets of space in the field perfectly and ran hard," said Buttler in a post-match presentation.

"I do not think it is because of lack of effort, the two guys at the top are explosive but South Africa bowled well and did not allow them to get going. We have been improving through the games we have played, we are missing some senior guys but it creates opportunities for the others.

Jos also thanked his side's star player Ben Stokes for his contribution to the team. Two days ago, the all-rounder announced his shock retirement from ODIs

"From myself and the rest of the England supporters we want to say thank you (to Ben Stokes). Every day he turns up he puts in 100 per cent and has been a great ambassador of the game," he added.

