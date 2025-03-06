Breaking News
Country or religion? Mohammed Shami performs national duty with pride!

Updated on: 06 March,2025 02:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Mohammed Shami has delivered performances for the national side in almost all the ICC events. There have been instances when the pacer's former wife accused him of fixing matches while representing India. Despite being accused by his former wife, Shami stated that he would prefer facing death rather than thinking of going against the country

Team India's Mohammed Shami consuming energy drink during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia (Pic: File Pic)

In the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against Australia, Team India star pacer Mohammed Shami was seen consuming an energy drink.


Following his national duty, some of the Muslim groups have targeted Shami for not keeping roza during the month of Ramadan.


In the Muslim community and followers of Islam, fasting during Ramadan is considered a holy act. However, Maulana Shahabuddin Barelvi in a viral video said that the one who skips fasting is considered a sinner. 


Over the years, India has had many Muslim players, such as Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Siraj, Irfan Pathan and even  Zaheer Khan, who have performed at the highest level for the national side. Unfortunately, many players, who are Hindu or non-Hindu, have often faced criticism over their habits while playing for the team. This has also extended to their family members.

Also Read: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim calls time on his ODI career

While Ramzan is currently being observed by the community, the players are allowed to follow their own beliefs. Does the selection panel of Team India pick players based on their religion? No, they do not because the players are picked on the basis of their performances and their ability to deliver whenever they are on national duty.

Irrespective of religion, Mohammed Shami is an India first and has always given his best on the field. The ones with mobile phones in their hands and belly out are left with no option, then to pull down the ones performing national duty with pride.

Over the years, Mohammed Shami has delivered performances for the national side in almost all the ICC events. There have been instances when the pacer's former wife accused him of fixing matches while representing India. Despite being accused by his former wife, Shami stated that he would prefer facing death rather than thinking of going against the country.

In the semi-final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia, Mohammed Shami returned with figures of three wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs. Following his contributions and riding on Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's knocks, India emerged victorious against the Aussies.

The victory against Steve Smith-led Australian team helped India cement their place in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Rohit Sharma and team will now again lock horns with New Zealand in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

