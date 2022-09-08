Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli scoring 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

A number of players, former and current, took to the social media site to express their emotions on Kohli's emotional, highly anticipated and long awaited ton

Virat Kohli celebrates his ton. Pic/ AFP

Virat Kohli had done it! He has finally broken his century drought. The star Indian batsman who has been in form through this Asia Cup struck his long-awaited 71st international hundred against Afghanistan in the final Super 4 match. Suffice to say Twitter was ablaze with praise, admiration, and jubilance after Kohli's knock of 122* from 61 balls.

A number of players, former and current, took to the social media site to express their emotions on Kohli's emotional, highly anticipated ton.

Cricket legend Ab De Villiers, one of Kohli's best mates tweeted, "@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight. When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend."

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewingðª

Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali tweeted, "The great is back @imVkohli."

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali ðµð° (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

The recently retired Suresh Raina said, "Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli. You totally deserved it Immense respect for such a brilliant innings."

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved itð¥ Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A — Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

Also Read: No place for hooliganism in cricket: PCB chairman speaks about fan brawl

Ex-India middle order batter Mohammad Kaif's Tweet read, "Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer."

Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer. ð¯ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 8, 2022

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne said, "Form is temporary but class is permanent, well played @imVkohli"

Form is temporary but class is permanent, well played @imVkohli ðð¼ðð¼#AsiaCupT20 — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) September 8, 2022

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's Tweet read,"Well done champion kohli @imVkohli happy to see you getting a 100."

Well done champion kohli @imVkohli happy to see you getting a 100 ð #indvsafghanistan #AsiaCup2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2022

