Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli scoring 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

Updated on: 08 September,2022 09:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A number of players, former and current, took to the social media site to express their emotions on Kohli's emotional, highly anticipated and long awaited ton

Virat Kohli celebrates his ton. Pic/ AFP


Virat Kohli had done it! He has finally broken his century drought. The star Indian batsman who has been in form through this Asia Cup struck his long-awaited 71st international hundred against Afghanistan in the final Super 4 match. Suffice to say Twitter was ablaze with praise, admiration, and jubilance after Kohli's knock of 122* from 61 balls.


A number of players, former and current, took to the social media site to express their emotions on Kohli's emotional, highly anticipated ton.

Cricket legend Ab De Villiers, one of Kohli's best mates tweeted, "@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight. When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend."


Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali tweeted, "The great is back @imVkohli."

The recently retired Suresh Raina said, "Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli. You totally deserved it Immense respect for such a brilliant innings."

Also Read: No place for hooliganism in cricket: PCB chairman speaks about fan brawl

Ex-India middle order batter Mohammad Kaif's Tweet read, "Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer."

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne said, "Form is temporary but class is permanent, well played @imVkohli"

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's Tweet read,"Well done champion kohli @imVkohli happy to see you getting a 100."

cricket news sports news virat kohli asia cup

