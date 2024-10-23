Those born between September 1, 2005 and August 31, 2012 can join the trials from 3 pm to 6pm on October 23

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Cricket trials at Chembur's Mahul x 00:00

Dilip Vengsarkar Academy at Mahul, Chembur, will conduct selection trials for boys in the 13 to 19 age group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 'Should take it in right spirit': Ex-Mumbai coach Pandit on Shaw's omission

Those born between September 1, 2005 and August 31, 2012 can join the trials from 3 pm to 6pm on October 23. Youngsters should attend the trials in full kit, cricketing whites and have their birth certificate with them. For more details, contact Amit Jadhav on 8655337885/ 7021147475.