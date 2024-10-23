Breaking News
Cricket trials at Chembur's Mahul

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Those born between September 1, 2005 and August 31, 2012 can join the trials from 3 pm to 6pm on  October 23

Cricket trials at Chembur's Mahul

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Cricket trials at Chembur's Mahul
Dilip Vengsarkar Academy at Mahul, Chembur, will conduct selection trials for boys in the 13 to 19 age group.


Those born between September 1, 2005 and August 31, 2012 can join the trials from 3 pm to 6pm on  October 23. Youngsters should attend the trials in full kit, cricketing whites and have their birth certificate with them. For more details, contact Amit Jadhav on 8655337885/ 7021147475.


