Vengsarkar academy win U-12 title

The Vengsarkar Cricket Academy team which won the U-12 Dream 11 Cup. Seated are coach Prashant Dalvi (left), Prashant Tayde of Dream 11, Dilip Vengsarkar, coaches Suryakant Mane and Sanjay Kirtikar

Vengsarkar Cricket Academy won the U-12 Dream 11 Cup organised by Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation at its academy at the Oval Maidan recently. They beat Bhosle Cricket Academy in a tight final.

Batting first, Vengsarkar Cricket Academy made 105-9 in the allotted 20 overs. At one stage, they were 47 for 6, but Kartikeya Sharma (26) and Aradhya Kamble (19) added 44 runs for the seventh wicket to give some respectability to the score. Ankit Mhatre (2-10) and Vivek Yadav (2-13) were bowling contributors for Bhosle Cricket Academy.

In reply, Kanha Upadhyay (42) and Agastya Kashikar (44) gave the Bhosle outfit a solid start, putting on 81. But Hridan Upadhyay caught Kanha off his own bowling to get the breakthrough.

The hosts then tightened the screws and restricted the opposition to 95-5 to clinch the title. Ayan Garg, who took 2-9, was declared player of the match. In his post-event speech, former India captain Vengsarkar urged the kids to stay focused and be disciplined.