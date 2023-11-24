Breaking News
Elton Soares ton helps Springfield beat VK Krishna

Elton Soares' ton helps Springfield beat VK Krishna

Updated on: 25 November,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Elton’s knock came in the team’s second innings, where they scored 196-5 before declaring in 57.5 overs. All-rounder Meet Patel contributed 51 to the total.

Eindrajeet Shinde of IES New English School. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
00:00

Left-handed opener Elton Soares batted without any pressure and scored a century (106 off 188 balls, 8x4) as Springfield High School (Khar) continued to call the shots against VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) on the second day of their third and final Group ‘B’ quarter-final league match of the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield boys U-16 cricket tournament at Islam Gymkhana on Friday. Elton’s knock came in the team’s second innings, where they scored 196-5 before declaring in 57.5 overs. All-rounder Meet Patel contributed 51 to the total.


Elton Soares of Springfield High School. Pic/Gordon D’Costa
Elton Soares of Springfield High School. Pic/Gordon D’Costa


Springfield had dominated the opening day and declared their first innings at 403-4 with Shubham Palai cracking an unbeaten 205 and skipper Devansh Rai smashing 107. The Springfield bowlers then had a blast, having dismissed Krishna Menon for a paltry 103 in 42 overs. Left-arm pacer Shubham Shaikh and offie Dev Damania got three wickets each while Meet and Shubham picked up two wickets apiece. Springfield topped the group (11 points) to enter the semi-finals.

In the second Group ‘B’ match, IES New English (Bandra) batted defensively to deny Al-Barkaat the first innings lead and with it, three points. In reply to Al-Barkaat’s 362 for 6 declared, the New English batters did not attempt to score as they seemed content on playing for a draw to share two points. Eindrajeet Shinde was on 42 and IES on 201-7 in 92 overs when play was called off. The Bandra team finished with five points and advanced to the semi-finals, while the Kurla lads with four points, bowed out of the competition.

