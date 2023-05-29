CSK vs GT: What will happen if IPL final gets called off again due to rain?

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, originally scheduled to be held on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, was shifted to the reserve day after relentless rain on Sunday evening. The final showdown will now be held on Monday

IPL final match moved into reserve day due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Pic: PTI)

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, originally scheduled to be held on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, was shifted to the reserve day after relentless rain on Sunday evening. The final showdown will now be held on Monday.

However, with prediction of rain even on Monday, another question arises – what happens if the match gets cancelled on the reserve day as well?

The weather in Ahmedabad has been unpredictable for the last few days. The rain led to a delay during Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Friday. But the viewers were able to enjoy the game without any reduction in overs. This couldn’t be achieved on Sunday as the persistent rain created puddles on the field.

After hoping for the weather conditions to improve for four hours, a final call was taken around 11 PM and the match was postponed.

Weather forecast for Monday

In what is an optimistic update for IPL fans, the weather forecast has indicated better conditions for today’s game. Although the weather is expected to remain cloudy few hours before the match, there is no prediction of rain during match hours, implying the possibility of a full 20-over game.

But what if the play gets washed out on the reserve day as well?

The rules for reserve day remain the same. The cut-off time for a 20-over match is 9:35 PM which means the outfield and pitch need to be ready for the game latest by that time. Post 9:35 PM, overs will start getting reduced with the cut-off time for a 5-over match being 12:06 AM. If that is also not possible, a Super Over can be played, the cut-off time for which is 1:20 AM.

If rain doesn’t allow for any of the above alternatives to take place, the team that finished with more points at the end of the league match stage will be declared winner. Gujarat Titans, who were placed at the top of the table with three points more than second-placed Chennai Super Kings, will take the IPL trophy home.

The match starts at 7:30 PM today.

