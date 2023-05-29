Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
R Kaushik |

Having briefly raised hopes more than once by lessening in intensity, it bucketed down from around 9.20 pm, leaving the outfield draped in puddles at several places.

The covered pitch after heavy rains delayed the start of the IPL final between GT and CSK at Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

GT vs CSK: IPL 2023 final moves into Reserve Day after play is washed out
The gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity well in excess of a hundred thousand, was comfortably more than half-full a good two hours before the scheduled start of the final in anticipation of a cracking contest. But the assembled fans trudged home a disappointed and soaking wet lot as the elements had the final say on Sunday night.


Not a ball was bowled as the rain, which first made an appearance at 6:30 pm, an hour before the scheduled start of the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, simply refused to relent. Having briefly raised hopes more than once by lessening in intensity, it bucketed down from around 9.20 pm, leaving the outfield draped in puddles at several places.



The official announcement of an abandonment, at 10.54 pm, was a mere formality. Play could have started as late as 12.06 am for a five-over shootout which would have constituted a game, but that was never on the cards once the final merciless spell arrived.

The teams will return on Monday night, hoping to get a full game, with the forecast encouraging. If there is no play on the Reserve Day too, the possibility of a Super Over will be considered but if that too is a non-starter, Gujarat will be crowned champions by virtue of having finished higher in the league standings, as per the Playing Conditions.

