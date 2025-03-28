CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: How can Virat Kohli's slog-sweep get better of Chennai's spin duo of Noor-Ashwin

In four T20 innings, Kohli has accumulated 58 runs off 40 balls at a robust strike rate of 145.00, finding the boundary seven times while clearing it once

Two of Indian cricket’s most celebrated figures MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be the centre of attraction when Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

While Dhoni will strive to be at his best amid rumours about his potential retirement from IPL, Kohli will do his utmost to show his class against spin-bowling. His evolving expertise particularly against Afghanistan’s rising star Noor Ahmad and seasoned campaigner Ravichandran Ashwin will be taken notice of.

In four T20 innings, Kohli has accumulated 58 runs off 40 balls at a robust strike rate of 145.00, finding the boundary seven times while clearing it once. Ahmad has managed to dismiss him only once, suggesting that the 36-year-old has the upper hand in their matchups so far.

Against the seasoned campaigner Ashwin, Kohli has been relatively untroubled in T20 cricket, falling to the off-spinner just once. However, his scoring rate against Ashwin has been measured, with 181 runs in 147 balls at a strike rate of 123.12. In 23 innings, Kohli has managed 13 fours and six sixes against Ashwin, indicating a cautious yet calculated approach.

Kohli’s evolution against spin in recent times suggests he might adopt a more aggressive approach against the spin duo. The 2024 IPL season showcased his willingness to take on spinners, even during the traditionally cautious middle overs.

Across 13 innings, he scored 292 runs off 213 balls against spin, registering a much-improved strike rate of 137.08 while averaging 58.50. His aggressive stroke play resulted in 17 boundaries and 15 sixes, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of his overall sixes in the season. This is a stark contrast to his performances in 2023, where he struck at just over 113 against spin, and the 2022 edition, where his strike rate plummeted to 108 with a meagre five sixes.

Stats tell Kohli's consistency gives him an edge, having amassed 1,053 runs in 33 matches at a commendable average of 37.60 and a strike rate exceeding 126. He has nine half-centuries under his belt, with an unbeaten 90 as his highest score.

On the downside, Kohli's record in the spin-friendly conditions of Chepauk is not so impressive as ever. In 13 matches at this venue, Kohli has managed just 383 runs at a modest average of 29.46 and a strike rate of 111.57, with only two fifties to his name. His highest score stands at a mere 58.

Kohli's most recent outing at Chepauk in the 2024 IPL season opener against CSK, saw him struggle to a 21-run knock off 20 balls, managing only one maximum before falling to Mustafizur Rahman. However, he was far more aggressive in his last encounter against CSK at Bengaluru, where he blazed his way to a 47-run innings off just 29 deliveries, peppering the boundary with three fours and four sixes at an explosive strike rate of over 162. This crucial knock played a pivotal role in RCB’s remarkable turnaround, securing their sixth consecutive victory and a playoff berth after a dismal first half of the season.

