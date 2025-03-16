CT win post Test series loss in Australia speaks volumes of talent in Indian cricket

Very seldom has a team depended on one individual like the Indians depended on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and his absence from the bowling attack to defend the small target set by India tilted the scales Australia’s way and they won the final Test and with it the series

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/PTI

India’s win in the Champions Trophy was one sweet win, especially after the disappointing Test series loss to Australia a month or so earlier. For a team that had won the first Test of the series in such style to cave in and lose three out of the next four Test matches was not really a proper indication of the strength of the team.

Very seldom has a team depended on one individual like the Indians depended on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and his absence from the bowling attack to defend the small target set by India tilted the scales Australia's way and they won the final Test and with it the series.

For the Indian team to bounce back the way they did with comprehensive wins in the ODI and T20 series against England that were played on the team’s return to India tells volumes of the talent that Indian cricket has. Those wins, as also the triumph in the Champions Trophy and that too without Bumrah, also emphasises that nobody is indispensable in this game. In the past too, India has won without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but there’s not the slightest doubt that their presence in the team gives the team an even more invincible look. It is good to see so many overseas cricketers now coming up and saying India would have won anyway wherever they played and not only because they were stationed in Dubai.

