Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Karjat-Badlapur new rail lines get a push
Maharashtra Minister, LoP trade barbs over removal of Aurangzeb's grave
Civil contractor arrested from Vadodara in New India Cooperative Bank case
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > CT win post Test series loss in Australia speaks volumes of talent in Indian cricket

CT win post Test series loss in Australia speaks volumes of talent in Indian cricket

Updated on: 16 March,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sunil Gavaskar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Very seldom has a team depended on one individual like the Indians depended on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and his absence from the bowling attack to defend the small target set by India tilted the scales Australia’s way and they won the final Test and with it the series

CT win post Test series loss in Australia speaks volumes of talent in Indian cricket

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
CT win post Test series loss in Australia speaks volumes of talent in Indian cricket
x
00:00

India’s win in the Champions Trophy was one sweet win, especially after the disappointing Test series loss to Australia a month or so earlier. For a team that had won the first Test of the series in such style to cave in and lose three out of the next four Test matches was not really a proper indication of the strength of the team.
Very seldom has a team depended on one individual like the Indians depended on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and his absence from the bowling attack to defend the small target set by India tilted the scales Australia’s way and they won the final Test and with it the series.


For the Indian team to bounce back the way they did with comprehensive wins in the ODI and T20 series against England that were played on the team’s return to India tells volumes of the talent that Indian cricket has. Those wins, as also the triumph in the Champions Trophy and that too without Bumrah, also emphasises that nobody is indispensable in this game. In the past too, India has won without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but there’s not the slightest doubt that their presence in the team gives the team an even more invincible look. It is good to see so many overseas  cricketers now coming up and saying India would have won anyway wherever they played and not only because they were stationed in Dubai.


Professional Management Group


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 sunil gavaskar jasprit bumrah cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK