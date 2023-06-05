Cummins on no warm-up games: It’s the nature of this schedule

Australia adopted a no tour match policy since their tour of Pakistan last year

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins has defended the move of not playing any warm-up matches ahead of the World Test Championship final and Ashes, citing the nature of the hectic schedule, which leaves them with no time for playing practice games.

Australia adopted a no tour match policy since their tour of Pakistan last year. “It’s the nature of the schedule. But we feel really good. We’ve had a good prep up in Brisbane for a few days. It’s a pretty busy couple of months coming up and six Tests in two months is really hectic.

You’d rather be fresh at the end of it than worn out. We’ve got a pretty experienced squad and have all played in England before, so we’ll be as ready as we’ll ever be,” Cummins was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

