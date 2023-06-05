Breaking News
Cummins on no warm-up games: It’s the nature of this schedule

Updated on: 05 June,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Australia adopted a no tour match policy since their tour of Pakistan last year

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins has defended the move of not playing any warm-up matches ahead of the World Test Championship final and Ashes, citing the nature of the hectic schedule, which leaves them with no time for playing practice games.


Australia adopted a no tour match policy since their tour of Pakistan last year. “It’s the nature of the schedule. But we feel really good. We’ve had a good prep up in Brisbane for a few days. It’s a pretty busy couple of months coming up and six Tests in two months is really hectic. 


You’d rather be fresh at the end of it than worn out. We’ve got a pretty experienced squad and have all played in England before, so we’ll be as ready as we’ll ever be,” Cummins was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.


Also Read: Lehmann upset with Aus not playing tour games before WTC final and Ashes

