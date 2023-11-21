Cummins led from the front and finished with impressive figures of 2-34 from his 10 overs, picking up the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

Tim Paine. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Cummins’s captaincy in final was brilliant': Tim Paine x 00:00

Australia’s former Test skipper Tim Paine has praised Pat Cummins for his exemplary leadership and performance with the ball after their triumphant World Cup campaign.

Cummins led from the front and finished with impressive figures of 2-34 from his 10 overs, picking up the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: How to win a World Cup final

“When we won the toss I think Pat Cummins shocked everyone a bit with the call to bowl first,” Paine told SEN Radio. “His captaincy brilliant, his bowling was outstanding and we were brilliant in the field as well,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever