Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cumminss captaincy in final was brilliant Tim Paine

'Cummins’s captaincy in final was brilliant': Tim Paine

Updated on: 21 November,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Cummins led from the front and finished with impressive figures of 2-34 from his 10 overs, picking up the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

'Cummins’s captaincy in final was brilliant': Tim Paine

Tim Paine. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Cummins’s captaincy in final was brilliant': Tim Paine
x
00:00

Australia’s former Test skipper Tim Paine has praised Pat Cummins for his exemplary leadership and performance with the ball after their triumphant World Cup campaign.


Cummins led from the front and finished with impressive figures of 2-34 from his 10 overs, picking up the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.


Also Read: How to win a World Cup final


“When we won the toss I think Pat Cummins shocked everyone a bit with the call to bowl first,” Paine told SEN Radio. “His captaincy brilliant, his bowling was outstanding and we were brilliant in the field as well,” he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ICC World Cup 2023 final ICC World Cup 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ODI World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023 Tim Paine Pat Cummins virat kohli shreyas iyer India vs Australia cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK