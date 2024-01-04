On the inter-office circuit, he played for Nirlon. Former India player Jatin Paranjape told mid-day that Karnik was his first captain at Dadar Union.

Avinash Karnik

Listen to this article Dadar Union stalwart Avinash Karnik passes away at 74 x 00:00

Avinash Karnik bridged generations at Dadar Union Sporting Club. He was part of the champion side right from the early 1970s till the early 1990s.

Karnik, 74, who played three Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai (one in the 1974-75 season and two in 1977-78), passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Returning Nadal roars into quarters

On the inter-office circuit, he played for Nirlon. Former India player Jatin Paranjape told mid-day that Karnik was his first captain at Dadar Union.

“He was a pugnacious left-hander, who batted at No.6. A great gully fielder, he used to always play in his baggy green Nirlon cap,” said Paranjape.