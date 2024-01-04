Breaking News
Dadar Union stalwart Avinash Karnik passes away at 74

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

On the inter-office circuit, he played for Nirlon. Former India player Jatin Paranjape told mid-day that Karnik was his first captain at Dadar Union.

Avinash Karnik

Avinash Karnik bridged generations at Dadar Union Sporting Club. He was part of the champion side right from the early 1970s till the early 1990s.


Karnik, 74, who played three Ranji Trophy matches  for Mumbai (one in the 1974-75 season and two in 1977-78), passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack.


On the inter-office circuit, he played for Nirlon. Former India player Jatin Paranjape told mid-day that Karnik was his first captain at Dadar Union.

“He was a pugnacious left-hander, who batted at No.6. A great gully fielder, he used to always play in his baggy green Nirlon cap,” said Paranjape.

