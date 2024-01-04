Nadal, 37, has not played on tour since suffering an injury at the 2023 Australian Open a year ago, resulting in two surgeries on his hip

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns to Australia’s Jason Kubler in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Returning Nadal roars into quarters x 00:00

Rafael Nadal said every day was an adventure as his comeback from injury gathered pace with an aggressive 6-1, 6-2 drubbing of Australian Jason Kubler at the Brisbane International on Thursday. Played in hot and humid conditions on Pat Rafter Arena, the Spanish great took 1hr 23min to see off Kubler, who battled hard but didn’t have the weapons to trouble the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Also Read: Present perfect but future uncertain for Mbappe!

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadal, 37, has not played on tour since suffering an injury at the 2023 Australian Open a year ago, resulting in two surgeries on his hip. “Every day is an adventure,” Nadal said of his comeback. “I take every day like an opportunity, and tomorrow is another one,” he said.

But the form he showed against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round and now Kubler suggests he could be a real threat at the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park. “I started the match playing very well, with very good determination. I tried to be aggressive from the baseline and I think it worked very well,” Nadal said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever